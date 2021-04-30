Bossip Video

Are you feeling it??

If you know anything about Cardi B’s music career so far, you know that she is competitive against her haters. The Grammy-award-winning artist has been clapping back against her doubters since her days of putting together mixtapes and shooting videos in the bathroom of her old Bronx apartment. After “Bodak Yellow” shot up the charts, Cardi B struggled to prove that she had been truly successful as an MC, especially after news surfaced that the 28-year-old star had some of her rhymes penned by rapper Pardison Fontaine.

Cardi’s entire career has been assisted by songwriters, something she’s defended for the last few years, and justified with her plenty of plaques and shiny awards. Well now that there’s been a change in motivation, Cardi B seeingly has something to prove. On her latest track for DJ Khaled’s album “Khaled Khaled,” Cardi B proudly boasted about writing her own verse for their collaborative single “Big Paper.”

“Literally I didn’t thought I was gonna make the record, I got the beat before yesterday — and YES, I wrote the record, ha!”

Cardi continued, explaining why she took some time within the 48 hours she had to record the verse.

“I like to sound really good because one thing I’ve been insecure about is my accent. I have a really big accent and my pronunciation…”

The clip from Cardi B’s live was shared by The Shaderoom, attracting thousands of comments over her self-penned lyrics.

Cardi B addressed some of the “bandwagon hate” in the comment section on Twitter, appearing unbothered.

That always happens on all the blog comments it could be music , fashion, my lives it don’t matter. It’s bandwagon hate in the comments by now. But guess what? CARDI THIS CARDI THAT MAKE ME MORE FAMOUS!

So far, Cardi B’s self-written bars are getting mixed reviews. Do YOU think she did a great job on her “Big Paper” bar? Scroll down to see the commentary and press play to hear it for yourself!