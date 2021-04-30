Bossip Video

When does it end?

Outrage is erupting in the case of Mario Gonzalez, a 26-year-old Almeda, California man who died after authorities kneeled on his back for 5-minutes straight. CBS reports that the video was released Tuesday and Gonzalez died on April 19, the day before former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd by kneeling on his neck.

After Gonzalez’s death, Northern California police released a press release saying that when they attempted to detain him a “physical altercation ensued” and the man had a “medical emergency.”

People are disputing that physical altercation portion and pointing out that video shows a man pleading for his life while it’s slowly and sickeningly snuffed out by the bodyweight of authorities.

In bodycam footage, Gonzalez who authorities said was a “suspect in a theft” and who was reported as a “disorderly person” is seen talking to police who say they were called to assist him because he’s “not feeling so great.” Gonzalez struggles to respond but does not seem aggressive before authorities pin him to the ground and handcuff him.

At least one knee is used to pin Mario down as well as his arms and elbows.

“Please don’t do it!” says Gonzalez on the video while crying and gasping for air. “I’m sorry!” he adds.

After he becomes unresponsive police start chest compressions.





Play



Gonzalez’s family is already planning a civil rights lawsuit for the man who was the father of a 4-year-old and a caretaker of his 22-year-old brother who has autism.

The family’s attorney Micahel Haddad told GMA:

“He was harmless, he hadn’t threatened anybody, and he just wasn’t a danger. They had no right to even try to be handcuffing him anyways.”

Three officers have been put on administrative leave in the case.

SMFH, R.I.P. Mario Gonzalez.