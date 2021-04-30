Bossip Video

DJ Khaled is back with “another one,” and this time, he went as big as he possibly could linking Nas and Jay-Z with an appearance by James Fauntleroy and “The Hive.”

DJ Khaled’s album is officially done: His latest offering, Khaled Khaled, dropped last night with a star-studded line-up of folks throughout the tracklist.

The first songs we heard from the album came by way of Drake, who blessed Khaled with a two-pack of top-tier heat last year. Drake rapped every bar on “Popstar” so confidently, you just know if the outside world was open you wouldn’t escape this song for even an hour. He didn’t stop there, though, he also blessed Khaled with “Greece,” which is a slower record, but still with that same pop energy.

Khaled has started off his last few albums with Drake singles and it works every time, so why change the formula? Two days ago, Khaled announced his album was done and then to our surprise, announced it would release on April 30, just days away. Fans were sent into a tizzy when the producer dropped a hard-hitting track alongside Bronx native and rap queen Cardi B titled “Big Paper.” The “Bodak Yellow” rapper inevitably shines and boasts some mean self-written bars.

Now, we’ve been blessed with another single off Khaled’s new album called “Sorry Not Sorry” and it features old rivals Nas and Jay-Z along with background singing from James Fauntleroy and The Hive. Khaled albums are always him having fun and putting tracks together–but doing that while having unlimited access to Hov features is just different.

You can watch the video for “Sorry Not Sorry” below.





What do you think of the new album so far? Tell us down below.