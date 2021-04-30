Suzette Samuel’s setting the record straight. The financial literacy expert and A&N Realty/ A&N Solutions boss appeared Thursday on BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap Instagram Live series to dish on her background that took her from a video vixen to a multi-business entrepreneur.

The girlfriend of #BlackInk boss Ceaser Emmanuel also dished on her relationship and said that she and Cease started out as friends after initially meeting while Suzette was an extra on the VH1 show. Suzette first met Cease in New York before connecting with him again in Atlanta at the opening of his Black Ink Atlanta tattoo shop. From there they remained in contact for three years before sparks flew and flirty DMs were sent. After swearing off of men to focus on her children and career, Suzette had a change of heart.

“2016 I moved to Atlanta, 2017 he opened up Black Ink Atlanta, I built my name up in Atlanta, I was doing videos, I got cast to do a scene with Cease,” Suzette said to Deputy Editor @IamDaniCanada on BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap.” I supported his businesses, I got tattoos, piercings, dermals, and all that, and we were cool.”

Not only did Suzette speak on her relationship but she also responded to #BlackInkCrew cast member Walt’s allegations that his alleged $5,000 theft from the tattoo shop was a “fake storyline for ratings.”

According to Suzette, that can’t be true because of the surveillance footage that was aired on TV.

It’s a video, you can’t make up a surveillance camera video. Listen, y’all seen the episode, y’all seen the video, y’all heard his confession that wouldn’t even came about if the video wasn’t even brought up. There are things you gotta ask yourself, it wasn’t really did you do it—it’s what else did you do that we don’t know about. Imma leave that there, I can’t really give y’all any spoilers. Y’all saw what it was.”

We indeed did see what it was, in case you missed it you can see the footage for yourself here.

In addition to speaking on Walt’s “fake storyline” allegations, Suzette also responded to that shocking social media dustup that happened between Ceaser and his daughter Cheyenne.

