Exclusive: Netflix Stars Kim Fields, Wanda Sykes, Mike Epps And Tia Mowry Reminisce On Their Favorite Black Sitcoms

It’s just “Facts Of Life” that “Sister, Sister” and other sitcoms meant the world to us in terms of representation!

We have Netflix to thank for putting some of our favorite Black tv sitcoms all in one place and for creating great original shows like “The Upshaws” and “Family Reunion”. Lately, we’ve noticed a trend where some of our favorite Black sitcom legends have made a return to their TV roots via Netflix. We’re excited to exclusively share a clip of a few of these legends, including Tia Mowry-Hardrict (Family Reunion), Kim Fields (The Upshaws), Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws), and Mike Epps (The Upshaws), along with media correspondent, Jacques Morel, talking about their favorite Black sitcoms from the past and how today’s Black sitcoms have evolved. Check it out below:





Play



We love how, despite all the years that have passed, we have to give props where they are due in regards to Norman Lear and his method of filming TV shows. We also loved hearing little special details, like Kim Field’s memories of filming in the same studio as “The Jeffersons” as well as Tia’s realization that she and Tamera had become household names after attending the “Kids Choice Awards.”

We’re got an endless list of movies and shows that we’ve been binge-watching — what’s on your list?

Watch The Upshaws, Family Reunion and other Strong Black Laughs, only on Netflix