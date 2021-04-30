Bossip Video

Travis Scott announces his Astroworld Festival will return for 2021 and reveals the dates with his own rager highlight reel.

Travis Scott is one of the few artists who excelled during the pandemic and may have not seen a change in his career trajectory at all. When tours and live shows were canceled due to COVID-19, he wasted no time before taking the virtual stage with Fortnite. He went on to collaborate with McDonald’s, Sony for their Playstation 5 launch, and several other brands, keeping his brand strong in dark economic times.

As the outside world opens back up, Travis just announced his next venture: his Astroworld Festival, which is returning for 2021. The festival will go down on Friday, November 5 and Saturday, November 6 at NRG Park in Houston, Texas.

Tickets go on sale this coming Wednesday, May 5 at 10:00 a.m. CT at AstroworldFest.com. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets now as each of the previous two events has sold out in advance prior to a music lineup being revealed. With a new creative theme, “Open Your Eyes To A Whole New Universe”, the critically-acclaimed rapper turned mainstream culture phenom looks to once again curate and produce a larger-than-life multi-stage music festival experience in his hometown of Houston. Every detail of Astroworld Festival is an extension of Scott’s personal creativity and unique vision, truly making Astroworld a festival like no other. Scott is also now confirmed as the festival’s headlining performer as he prepares for the forthcoming release of his highly-anticipated new album, Utopia. The full music lineup will be revealed at a later date closer to the festival.

Travis is sure to have another sold-out festival for the third year. Even with other performers not announced just yet, Travis never fails to deliver. Watch his rager-filled announcement down. below.