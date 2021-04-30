Bossip Video

Travis Scott announces his Astroworld Festival will return for 2021 and reveals the dates with his own rager highlight reel.

Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival

Source: Gary Miller / Getty

Travis Scott is one of the few artists who excelled during the pandemic and may have not seen a change in his career trajectory at all. When tours and live shows were canceled due to COVID-19, he wasted no time before taking the virtual stage with Fortnite. He went on to collaborate with McDonald’s, Sony for their Playstation 5 launch, and several other brands, keeping his brand strong in dark economic times.

As the outside world opens back up, Travis just announced his next venture: his Astroworld Festival, which is returning for 2021. The festival will go down on Friday, November 5 and Saturday, November 6 at NRG Park in Houston, Texas.

Tickets go on sale this coming Wednesday, May 5 at 10:00 a.m. CT at AstroworldFest.com. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets now as each of the previous two events has sold out in advance prior to a music lineup being revealed.

With a new creative theme, “Open Your Eyes To A Whole New Universe”, the critically-acclaimed rapper turned mainstream culture phenom looks to once again curate and produce a larger-than-life multi-stage music festival experience in his hometown of Houston. Every detail of Astroworld Festival is an extension of Scott’s personal creativity and unique vision, truly making Astroworld a festival like no other.

Scott is also now confirmed as the festival’s headlining performer as he prepares for the forthcoming release of his highly-anticipated new album, Utopia. The full music lineup will be revealed at a later date closer to the festival.

Travis is sure to have another sold-out festival for the third year. Even with other performers not announced just yet, Travis never fails to deliver. Watch his rager-filled announcement down. below.

