Switcheroo, Now She’s Blue: Zoë Kravitz Spotted Sporting Colorful New ‘Do On L.A. Set

Feeling blue?

Zoë Kravitz is known for not only her acting ability but also her beauty and stylish chameleon ways! We all know Zoë Kravitz is fine and can basically pull off anything quite like her mom, Lisa Bonet, and this week sis proved that to be true once again! In new images published by to Page Six, Zoe was recently spotted out in LA Thursday rocking a very short blue bob with choppy bangs while filming her upcoming movie “Kimi”. Not too many people can pull off this look (so don’t get any ideas!) but somehow our good sis Zoë is rocking it well!

She paired an orange hoodie under a long gray coat, threw on some sweatpants and every girl’s favorite, a pair of Uggs to complete her look. Comfy and cute, just how we like it!

The look is likely courtesy of a wig, as Zoe’s been sporting straight backs on the ‘gram as of late. We all know the popular cornrow style is perfect for wearing under a protective style.

“Kimi” is an upcoming thriller starring Byron Bowers, Jaime Camil, Jacob Vargas, Derek DelGaudio, Erika Christensen and Devin Ratray. Kravitz plays an agoraphobic tech worker in Seattle, Washington, who’s forced outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic. The film is set to air on HBO Max once production wraps.

Our girl has been putting in work, not only is she starring in ‘Kimi’ but she just wrapped ‘The Batman,’ in which she plays Catwoman opposite Robert Pattinson in the title role. Get your popcorn ready because we know Kravitz will be bringing the heat and sexiness to a screen near you very soon!