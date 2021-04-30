Bossip Video

April Foolin!

It’s been a stressful year for all of us but we still found ways to laugh while clinging to every bit of normalcy during a surging pandemic.

At this point, we deserve every good laugh we can get after living through a year of quarantine where people fought over toilet paper, hoarded paper towels, harassed fast food workers over value menu items and stormed the U.S. Capitol.

It was quite the dumpster fire that required copious amounts of dark liquor and laughter courtesy of emerging comedians like Sarah Cooper whose hilarious lip-sync impersonations of Trump got us through some rough stretches.

“We kind of accepted the fact that we were creating something that was of the moment and would speak to how we’re all feeling in the midst of this absolutely bananas year,” she said about her Netflix Comedy special “Everything’s Fine” in an interview with TIME. Our lives have changed so much, so quickly. We wanted to capture that,” she says. “But we were also able to address some themes, like the theme of con men, that will never go away. There will always be someone with power taking advantage of people who don’t have power.”

We also cracked up at social media star Druski who landed his very own Revolt show “Sneakin’ In With Druski” where he creeps into some of your fave celebs’s million-dollar mansions with the help of Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The digital series (powered by Adidas Originals) strives to make the Hip-Hop world a better place through Druski who rocks Stan Smith shoes (made from recycled content) on his house-creeping adventures.

Whether he goes undercover as top-flight security or dresses as an inspector, pool cleaner or gardener, the rising star’s mission is to educate people about reducing their use of plastic waste in the funniest ways possible.

Who’s your fave comedian right now? Tell us down below and get some cackles from Comedy’s rising stars on the flip.