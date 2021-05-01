Bossip Video

Nasty C SZN

South African rapper/songwriter/record producer Nasty C is ready to expand his stardom as one of Africa’s most influential Hip-Hop stars who connected with fans at a private Kissworks studio mixer in Atlanta.

Powered by Def Jam (in partnership with Route Runna Management and Media Girls Network), the invite-only affair attracted some of Atlanta’s coolest tastemakers for a night of good vibes and cloth talk with “the coolest kid in Africa.”

With undeniable charisma and a massive Instagram following, the emerging star has the talent, social media clout and major label support to dominate America’s Hip-Hop scene in 2021.

His impressive Def Jam debut “Zulu Man With Some Power” set the tone for his global campaign with standout Ari Lennox collab “Black And White” that also landed on the star-studded “Coming 2 America” soundtrack.

“I hope it opens up a whole new lane for American Hip-Hop artists to interact with African Hip-Hop artists,” he said about last year’s release that also features T.I., Lil Keed and Lil Gotit. In bridging those gaps, I want people to realize there are a lot more flavors here.”

In the first of several upcoming America press tour stops, the 23-year-old dynamo chatted with HOT 107.9 Atlanta’s K. Samone during a live Q&A that allowed fans to get better acquainted with Def Jam’s latest artist-of-the-moment.

Guests enjoyed live sounds by DJ Nyquil, complimentary lite bites from Wosabi Eats, Desserts by Celebrity Chef JoJo and cocktails sponsored by Mixy Chix, Bomade Vodka and Lamont Avenue Wines!

