Bossip Video

Happy Birthday GiGi! We know you’re sprinkling your black girl magic all through heaven today!



Today would’ve been Gianna’s 15th birthday and her mother, Vanessa Bryant, knows the perfect way to celebrate and honor her.

Kobe Bryant’s widow, took to Instagram Friday to announce the launch of Mambacita Clothing Line. Bryant and her daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri came to serve face and cuteness while modeling the collection’s tie-dye sweatsuits. The designs are fun and fresh and come in black and white, as well as white and pink. Gigi’s nickname “Mambacita” is placed on the front with a small winged star and her jersey number inside a heart can be found on the pants.





The collection is now available in unisex and children sizes, according to Bryant, 100% of the proceeds will go to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, the nonprofit founded in Kobe and Gianna’s memory to help fund sports programs in underserved communities.

Kobe and Gianna were among nine tragically killed in a California helicopter crash in January 2020. Kobe was 41 years old, while his daughter was just 13.

The web exploded with love once Bryant made the announcement. Celebrities such as Snopp Dogg, La La Anthony, Naomi Osaka, Khloé Kardashian and more poured in their excitement and support for the new collection.

The launch comes just weeks after the announcement that Bryant severed ties with Nike amid frustration over the limited quantities of Kobe sneakers available to purchase, especially in children’s sizes.