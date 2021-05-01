Bossip Video

50 Cent is not happy with the way Irv Gotti is talking about DMX’s passing–and Swizz Beatz is right there with him.

The Growing Up Hip Hop star is in facing a ton of backlash right now after claiming one of his previous collaborators, DMX, died from a “bad dose of crack” mixed with fentanyl. An official toxicology report has yet to be released to the public, but that didn’t stop Irv Gotti from telling Chicago’s 107.5 WGCI’s morning show that the late rapper passed away from smoking crack cocaine laced with fentanyl.

“They said it was a bad dose of crack, and they said some drug fentanyl was mixed in with the crack and that’s what made him overdose,” the producer told the show’s hosts. “Then when he got to the hospital, he got diagnosed with COVID and he couldn’t breathe — you know that COVID messes with your respiratory system — so that’s why he had to get hooked up to the ventilator.”

It’s no secret that DMX had a very long struggle with substance abuse, reportedly overdosing on April 2, which triggered a heart attack. Just one week later, the rapper’s family members confirmed his passing.





Play



After this interview made its way online, friends of the late MC voiced their concerns with Gotti’s claim, saying it isn’t his place to share such intimate details, whether or not they turn out to be accurate later on.

50 Cent is always ready to fire off an Instagram post whenever someone does something he deems as stupid, especially when it’s someone he’s had beef with in the past. Since the New York native has been at odds with Gotti’s Murder Inc. record label for over a decade, he wasted no time blasting the music exec over the interview.

“This guy is a idiot,” 50 wrote. “did he just say DMX died from smoking crack and fentanyl! why would he say that?”

One of DMX’s close friends, Swizz Beatz, took to Fif’s comment section to agree, writing, “Bozo moves can’t lie 🙈🤡.”

Fans agreed with this take down in the comments section and over on Twitter, with one supporter tweeting, “Irv Gotti should’ve kept that to himself. Now everyone is gonna run with what he said about DMX’s overdose.”