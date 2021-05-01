Bossip Video

A little shade never hurt nobody!

In an exclusive interview with People Magazine, Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade opened up about their marriage, parenting, and how their 5 children continue to motivate them. The proud parents shared that they wrote a children’s book together named Shady Baby, inspired by their 2-year-old daughter and internet sensation, Kaavia.





Shady Baby, hitting bookshelves May 18, is a follow-up to Union’s 2019 best-selling book of essays, We’re Going to Need More Wine, and her 2020 children’s book, Welcome to the Party, celebrating Kaavia’s birth. Gabby and Dwyane wrote the new book to praise how assertive and independent the toddler already is in a world that sees Black girls’ confidence and sass as threatening.

In fact, the proud parents embrace the occasional side-eye as Kaavia’s way to express herself and reinforce boundaries. The littlest Wade already racked up 1.6 million Instagram followers with her precious pics and viral videos of her signature shade.

The Wades also discussed their parenting journey with supporting their 13-year-old daughter, Zaya Wade. Since the teen publicly identified as transgender in 2020, both Gabby and Dwyane have been vocal and transparent about the devotion they have to supporting and nurturing the independence of their children.

“We try to do a good job of listening, watching because the kids show you who they are if you just listen,” Dwayne said of their parenting philosophy.

Union reflected on the time they spent educating themselves and reaching out to their community for advice on how best to show up and show out as allies for Zaya. We love to see the power couple set an example for unconditional love out loud! As the Wade family encourages both daughters to be their unapologetic selves, it’s clearly Kaavia’s world and we’re just living in it.