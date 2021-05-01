Bossip Video

Think you and your boyfriend have problems? Think again! This couple’s future is at the point of no return.

We’ve told you all before that the internet is a crazy place and it just keeps getting crazier! According to Yahoo News, a Russian streamer by the name of Stanislav Reshetnyak (try saying that fast three times) was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to six years in Russian prison. How did we get here so fast? Let me break down the events for you.

During a livestream in December 2020, Reshetnyak forced his girlfriend, Valentina Grigoryeva—who was dressed in only underwear—out onto the balcony in the freezing cold. As time passed, he finally realized that she wasn’t breathing and called medics, who soon told him that she died of hypothermia.

“My bunny, what’s up with you?” Reshetnyak said while still streaming, after carrying Grigoryeva back inside, Insider reported. “Guys… No pulse… She’s pale. She is not breathing.”

Ummm you think?! It wasn’t long until the stream had been reported and an urgent investigation began and Reshetnyak was placed in custody.

Reshetnyak was soon found guilty of involuntary manslaughter on Tuesday by the Moscow region’s Ramensky City Court.

If you’re anything like us, you’re probably wondering what drove him to do such a thing, well, it seems like he was taking part in a trend called “trash streaming,” sometimes called “thrash streaming,” that’s become hugely popular online in Russia. Basically a trend where people have nothing better to do with their time and participate in dangerous stunts to make money through donations and viewer interaction. Please someone make it make sense!

This trend is for the birds. If you and your mans want to stream and make money by all means, do you boo, but do it safely and wisely.