Bossip Video

Irv Gotti has issued an apology for the comments he made about DMX and his cause of death.

The Growing Up Hip Hop star came under fire after this week following claims X died from an overdose of crack cocaine and fentanyl. Gotti made the statement during an interview with Chicago’s 107.5 WGCI last week, long before an official cause of death was revealed to the family or publicly.

“They said it was a bad dose of crack, and they said some drug fentanyl was mixed in with the crack and that’s what made him overdose,” Gotti told the host. “Then when he got to the hospital, he got diagnosed with COVID and he couldn’t breathe. You know that COVID messes with your respiratory system, so that’s why he had to get hooked up to the ventilator. But they said before he did, he was brain dead.”

The interview immediately sparked backlash from fans and figures in hip-hop, with 50 Cent making a post on Instagram. and calling Irv an “idiot.”

“This guy is a idiot … did he just say DMX died from smoking crack and fentanyl! why would he say that?” he wrote at the time. Swizz Beatz jumped into the comments section to express his disapproval of Irv’s claims, writing: “Bozo moves can’t lie.”