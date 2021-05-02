Bossip Video
No matter what’s going on in the world, you can always count on Karens to insert themselves into other people’s business.
Happy Mother Walking With Stroller In Park And Using Mobile Phone. Joy Of Motherhood. Stylish Woman

Source: Alina Buzunova / EyeEm / Getty

An influencer mom–who accused a Latino couple of attempting to kidnap her children in a Michael’s store in California–has been charged with giving false information to the police stemming from the December incident.

According to reports from BuzzFeed, a woman by the name of Katie Sorenson went viral back in December after she accused a couple of attempted kidnapping. At the time, the Petaluma Police Department said investigators found no evidence supporting Sorenson’s claims. Now, Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office has confirmed to BuzzFeed that Sorenson ended up being charged with two misdemeanors and is scheduled to appear in court on May 13. 

 In videos posted under a now removed @motherhoodessentials post, Sorenson claimed that the couple–later identified as Sadie Vega-Martinez and Eddie Martinez–followed her in and around the store while making comments about her kids on December 7, 2020.

Shortly after those videos were posted online, police said in a press release that Sorenson “provided another account of the event that included significant information that was not shared with the Petaluma Police Department on December 7th or before her video was posted to social media.” That’s when Sorenson alleged Martinez attempted to grab her stroller, telling investigators she was willing to testify to that and wanted the couple prosecuted.

After police released CCTV footage asking for information on the incident, Vega-Martinez recognized herself and came forward to cooperate with police.

“I couldn’t believe it. It’s like we’re literally guilty of being brown while shopping,” she said, according to reports from the  Daily Beast. “Do you really think it’s okay to go online and be racist and make stories about a family?” she said later at a rally.

After news of the charges against Sorenson, Vega-Martinez told the Petaluma Argus-Courier: “We’re very happy with the news. It’s a nice step toward justice. It gives you hope.”

Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, News
MORE STORIES FROM BOSSIP

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.