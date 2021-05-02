No matter what’s going on in the world, you can always count on Karens to insert themselves into other people’s business.

An influencer mom–who accused a Latino couple of attempting to kidnap her children in a Michael’s store in California–has been charged with giving false information to the police stemming from the December incident.

According to reports from BuzzFeed, a woman by the name of Katie Sorenson went viral back in December after she accused a couple of attempted kidnapping. At the time, the Petaluma Police Department said investigators found no evidence supporting Sorenson’s claims. Now, Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office has confirmed to BuzzFeed that Sorenson ended up being charged with two misdemeanors and is scheduled to appear in court on May 13.