No justice, no derby!

The dust didn’t completely settle in Louisville after the 2021 Kentucky Derby came to an end. At the same time the 147th year of the derby festivities marked a return to normalcy, Black Lives Matter protesters took to the streets to demand justice for Breonna Taylor. In case you’ve been under a rock, it’s been over a year since Louisville Metro Police Officers shot and killed the 26-year-old emergency room technician while issuing a no-knock warrant. In all that time, no one was charged for the actual shooting, and Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who believed he was firing his gun at intruders breaking into their apartment, was charged before the charges were permanently dismissed.

The same police department arrested four protesters from Saturday’s demonstration, although the only clearly criminal activity seemed to come from an unidentified man at a nearby restaurant, La Chasse.

What started as a shouting match with marchers nearly erupted into a shootout when the older White man seen in the video appears to pull out a gun and point it at the crowd with his finger on the trigger. Police reportedly did not charge the man because Kentucky is an open carry state, but they still justified detaining multiple protestors.

The police have since told TMZ that five different protestors were booked on minor infractions related to protesting “and failing to obey orders when they impeded on the restaurant’s property.”

Five different people were booked, and the charges range from disregarding an officer’s signals for directing traffic/fleeing, evading police and even hitchhiking … to disorderly conduct, failure to disperse and possession of an open alcoholic beverage/possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Until there is accountability for what happened to Breonna Taylor, her name will continue to ring out in her hometown of Louisville. There seems to be some hope after U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced an investigation into the Louisville police department.

Although local leadership promised to cooperate with the probe, it seems unlikely that Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron will stop his coon-servative antics long enough to help anyone but himself.

In related Breonna Taylor Kentucky Derby news, Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar won bigd during the annual week when the horse he named after the late EMT won by three lengths.

R.I.P. Breonna Taylor.