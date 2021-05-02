Bossip Video

Things in the high-profile divorce between Dr. Dre and his wife of more than a decade, Nicole Young , are still heating up.

Earlier this week, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge reportedly ordered the producer to pay $500,000 in attorney fees to Nicole’s legal team. According to reports from the Daily Mail, the legendary producer must cough up the cash by May 7.

That $500,000 payment is only 10 percent of the $5 million settlement Young is looking to obtain from the Compton native, and that’s just for her attorney fees. Back in January, shortly after Dr. Dre suffered a brain aneurysm, he agreed to temporarily pay his soon-to-be ex-wife $2 million a month in spousal–but that was under the condition that Young covered her own $5 million in legal costs. Now, Young is apparently requesting $2 million in spousal support on top of the $5 million she’s seeking to cover her legal fees.

Before Dre agreed to pay his estranged wife $2 million a month, he had been giving Young $293,306 each month. This set up will be further discussed during their next hearing on July 8.

This is just the latest news in the couple’s ongoing divorce proceedings, which comes after Dre and Young reportedly filed court documents agreeing to legally end their marriage on April 15. While the pair are practically single, they are still going through a divorce, which seemingly has a long road to being finalized.

Nicole Young filed for divorce from Dr. Dre in June 2020, citing irreconcilable differences. Prior to their separation, the couple had been married for 24 years. Together, they share a 20-year-old daughter named Truly and a 24-year-old son named Truice.