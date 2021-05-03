Caitlyn Jenner, a transgender former Olympian, doesn’t think trans girls should be able to compete in female sports.
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty
Following the recent announcement that she’s running for governor of California, the 71-year-old was recently asked about legislation that would prohibit transgender girls and women from playing on female sports teams. Weirdly enough, Jenner–who came out as transgender in 2015–said she fully supports these bans.
“This is a question of fairness. That’s why I oppose biological boys who are trans from competing in girls’ sports in school,” she said when speaking with TMZ on Saturday. “It just isn’t fair. And we have to protect girls sports in our schools.”
As the cameraman pressed Caitlyn about her position, questioning whether these restrictions delegitimize gender identity, she simply refused to answer, simply responding with, “Have a good day.”
While this is a confusing stance from someone who is trans themselves, Jenner is a longtime Republican, so it’s not *that* surprising.
Right now, 34 states are considering legislation that would ban trans athletes from competing based on their gender identity, with at least five who have already turned the bills into law. Caitlyn’s archaic views are not in line with those of Gavin Newsom, who she’s trying to take over for, should he get recalled as the Governor of California. If she were to…somehow….win the gubernatorial race, it would certainly change a lot about California politics.
According to reports from TMZ, “studies suggest that once trans girls start getting hormone therapy, their performances tend to level out across different sports–and by and large, all things end up being roughly equal. It also appears most athletic organizations require trans athletes to be on hormone therapy.”
Basically, Caitlyn’s explanation regarding “fairness” is probably B.S.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.