Caitlyn Jenner, a transgender former Olympian, doesn’t think trans girls should be able to compete in female sports.

Following the recent announcement that she’s running for governor of California, the 71-year-old was recently asked about legislation that would prohibit transgender girls and women from playing on female sports teams. Weirdly enough, Jenner–who came out as transgender in 2015–said she fully supports these bans.

“This is a question of fairness. That’s why I oppose biological boys who are trans from competing in girls’ sports in school,” she said when speaking with TMZ on Saturday. “It just isn’t fair. And we have to protect girls sports in our schools.”

As the cameraman pressed Caitlyn about her position, questioning whether these restrictions delegitimize gender identity, she simply refused to answer, simply responding with, “Have a good day.”