Yiiiikes!

It looks like things are going to get seriously heated in Walt Miller’s REAL life after he has to explain what’s going on in his work life to his wife, Jessica.

Previously we told you on #BlackInkCrew that Walt, a longtime employee of the shop and friend to Black Ink boss Ceaser Emanual was accused of breaking into the shop after hours and stealing $5,000 from the register. Walt did admit to taking some money while on duty but never fessed up to sneaking into the store after hours and taking cash from the daily earnings. The part-time comedian claims he’s only guilty of “borrowing” cash by pinching money from a client’s tattoo. Apparently, he used the money to pay up some overdue child support and planned to replace it.

Fast forward to this EXCLUSIVE clip from the upcoming episode of Black Ink: New York, Walt’s wife Jessicas hears about what Walt is accused of for the first time. In the brief snippet we see Walt slowly revealing the details as to why he took cash from the store’s register:

“Remember, I was telling you everything that went down at the shop”, he begins. “We just recently had the essential in there. Ted asked to talk to me and shows me some video with like surveillance of the night of the break-in. Supposedly the person looks like me. These m******f****** think that I broke into the shop because you know I admitted to taking money from the register that one time.”

Jessica and Walt are just a year into their marriage and have been dealing with a loss of cash because of the ongoing pandemic and you can tell she gets pretty upset when she hears the news that Walt has been basically out of a job over the situation.

Welp! How do you think you would take this news if Walt was YOUR husband?

Black Ink Crew New York returns to TV tonight at 8 PM on VH1.