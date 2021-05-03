Bossip Video

A Pennsylvania man, who used his dead mother’s name to vote for Donald Trump in the presidential election, claims “too much propaganda” was to blame.

On Friday, April 30, Bruce Bartman plead guilty to one count of unlawful voting and two counts of perjury, according to reports from the Associated Press. As a result, he was sentenced to five years probation, plus, he is barred from voting for four years and he can’t serve on a jury.