A Pennsylvania man, who used his dead mother’s name to vote for Donald Trump in the presidential election, claims “too much propaganda” was to blame.
On Friday, April 30, Bruce Bartman plead guilty to one count of unlawful voting and two counts of perjury, according to reports from the Associated Press. As a result, he was sentenced to five years probation, plus, he is barred from voting for four years and he can’t serve on a jury.
In court, the 70-year-old apologized to the judge for his crimes, admitting he made a mistake.
“I was isolated last year in lockdown,” Bartman said in Delaware County Common Pleas Court, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I listened to too much propaganda and made a stupid mistake.” Bartman’s lawyer doubled down on his client’s remarks, calling his actions “a very misguided political mistake, and very stupid.”
“He was angry at people criticizing the president and complaining about the election process, and he wanted to do what he considered civil disobedience by registering his mother and voting her,” Samuel Stretton, Bartman’s lawyer, previously told Insider. “Of course, he was wildly mistaken.”
Bartman was first accused of registering both his deceased mother and mother-in-law via a Pennsylvania online voter registration portal last August. According to previous reports from Insider, he successfully cast a ballot in his mother’s name to vote for Trump and other Republicans on the ballot. In December, Bartman was charged, an ironic turn of events in the midst of Trump’s completely baseless claims about voter fraud on the other side of party lines.
