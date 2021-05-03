Happy birthday Chrissy!

There’s no reality star more unproblematic than Chrissy Lampkin who celebrated her 50th birthday while rocking a $3,685 Fannie Schiavoni Jennifer dress at her star-studded bash in Miami.

The stunning dress popped with 18K gold-plated brass metal mesh fabric and features a cut-out detail at the back with a lobster clasp closure. Whew, it’s the one.

Surrounded by family, celebrity friends Fabolous, Emily B and Fat Joe and boo thang Jim Jones, the ageless beauty looked absolutely stunning on her special day. And yes, them thighs were thighing.

If you’re wondering (and we know you are), Jimmy surprised her with a pretty diamond necklace and other gifts from Mazza New York because that’s what legends do.

This comes months after she laughed at a meme that reads, “We gone be on lockdown until Jim Jones marry Crissy” referencing her oft-criticized baeship with Jimmy.

You may remember Chrissy tearily proposing to Jimmy in front of friends and family on a now infamous “Love & Hip-Hop: New York” episode.

For those at home keeping score, Chrissy & Jimmy Jone have been together for over 20 years and appear happier than ever despite loud whispers about a wedding.

“Our relationship is in a good place,” said Lampkin during an appearance on “The Real.” I thought that [marriage] was the natural progression, but it’s not for everybody. We’re good right now.”

At this point, they might even be secretly married as one of the most successful celebrity couples in the entire industry.

Do you think she’ll finally get her ring from Jimmy? Tell us down below and peep more flicks from the Miami bash the on the flip.