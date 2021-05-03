Bossip Video

DMX’s final interview to air on TV One UNCENSORED on Sunday, May 16th immediately followed by the annual URBAN ONE HONORS.

It’s has been a little over a week since DMX was laid to rest and it still doesn’t seem real. X was so real and so raw, which always stood out in a world where social media projects an image of everyone being perfect.

The New York native always reminded us that nobody is perfect, but you can overcome anything thrown your way. We watched DMX overcome so much that even when fans heard how bad his condition was in the hospital, we all continued to have faith.

As fate would have it, DMX’s last interview was with TV One and was taped just three weeks before he left us. The interview series UNCENSORED is one of a kind because it explores the lives of popular personalities with their first-hand accounts of their successes and the obstacles that came right along with them.

Here’s what to expect from his final interview:

This episode will highlight the rapper in his own words as he discusses his more than 30-year career and legacy in hip hop. Raised in Yonkers, New York, by his mother, DMX was considered a “problem” as early as kindergarten. A tumultuous relationship with his mother caused him to bounce between boys’ homes and eventually detention centers. However, battle rapping solidified his love for the art, and his first break was a feature in The Source Magazine’s Unsigned Hype column in 1991. In 1992, he was signed to Ruffhouse Records. His debut album, “It’s Dark, and Hell is Hot,” didn’t arrive until 1998, but it peaked at No.1 on the Billboard 200. He quickly followed up with his second album, “Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood”, making him the first living artist to release two chart-topping albums in the same year. He eventually released six more studio albums, with three more reaching No. 1 and one reaching No. 2. His success in music primed him for acting. He starred in Hype Williams’ hip hop classic Belly and followed that success with roles in Romeo Must Die and Exit Wounds.

Grab your tissues and clear your schedule the special is slated to air on Sunday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET/7C, immediately followed by the annual URBAN ONE HONORS hosted by Erica Campbell and Roland Martin at 9 p.m. ET/8C. Even though it’ll be emotional, it will feel good to hear X’s life story told with his commentary and in his own words.

Long live X.