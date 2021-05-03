Bossip Video

Can’t we all just get along?

Instagram hottie Arianna Fletcher seems to be back beefing with ex-bf G Herbo and his girlfriend Taina Williams, or at least has a bone to pick with the couple after she sent shots there way on Twitter today.

Over the weekend, G Herbo and Taina hostws a grand babyshower for the unborn child and all of their friends and family were there, including G Herbo’s baby boy Yosohn, who he co-parents with Arianna. Photos from the event featuring Yosohn taking group photos with Herb, Taina and Taina’s family surfced online and it appears like Ari didn’t like that at all!

Arianna sent out cryptics tweets, leading fans to beleive she was upset that Yosohn was in photos with Taina.

“You give a mf a inch they take a mile. Like not too much on my child, relax!”

Not only did it appear as if Yosohn being in photos with Taina and Herbo upst her, but also Taina’s friends shared snaps of the toddler in their IG stories. Some of these videos were shared on twitter, with fans saying that this may have triggered Ari’s angst. Slide to see them all, reshared on Instagram by Onsite.

Do YOU think Ari is rightfully upset over this?