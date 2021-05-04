Bossip Video

Black Ink Crew New York viewers are still trying to figure out who did it when it comes to a mysterious person being caught breaking into the Harlem tattoo shop on camera. Donna Lombardi however is convinced that the suspect isn’t Walt. So far, Cease and Teddy believe without a doubt that Walt, a longtime employee of Black Ink who fell on hard times, broke into the shop and scooped $5,000 in cash from the register.

Donna who still works at the shop thinks it’s foul that Cease and Teddy were quick to give Walt the boot for allegedly stealing the cash. In a new episode, the tattoo artist sits down with Walt and his wife to convince the couple to fight for their “right” to return Walt to his job after getting fired over the shop theft.

“I do know that Walt has been around from the first day… You have right to this f**king name. I’m not saying go in the draw and take money. But, at the end of the day, why the f*** do Ceaser get to ride around in Benz trucks, own houses and wear chains and you put in just as much work for his brand as anybody? I don’t like that.”

Donna give Walt a little pep talk and it actually leads to some action. Hit play to see it.





Play



After Donna visited Walt and his wife, Jess pulled up on Cease to try and plead her case for her husband. Unfortunately, Cease wasn’t feeling it.

Do YOU think she did a great job?