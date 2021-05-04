Bossip Video

Kawhi Leonard hops on Instagram live with top high-school prospect Mikey Williams to announce his upcoming music project ‘Culture Jam’ and teases the first single with NBA YoungBoy and Rodwave.

At this point, Kawhi Leonard is a man of mystery that swears he deserves the name ‘fun guy’. While being the face of the Clippers franchise, Kawhi has always been a solid basketball player and has two championship rings to prove it.

Off the court, he is leading the way in a rebrand for New Balance to appeal to the younger generation and shake the appearance of being the dad shoe company. Perhaps the most surprising of his off-court talents is headed our way soon in the form of a music project he announced last night. Kawhi hopped on Instagram live with high school prospect Mikey Williams to preview the first track off his project, which features NBA Youngboy and Rodwave. HotNewHipHop reports the project is his effort to show how music and basketball go hand in hand.

“The ‘Culture Jam’ project, it’s just merging Hip Hop and basketball together, you know what I mean,” said Leonard. “Pretty much, coming from our background, it goes hand-in-hand. So, May 7th we got NBA YoungBoy and Rod Wave dropping a single. It’s fire. I appreciate you for being involved in it as well.” Williams will reportedly be starring in the music video for YoungBoy and Rod Wave’s track, “Everything Different.” Check out Culture Jam’s Instagram post about the forthcoming release and listen to Kawhi share a bit about the project below.

In a perfect world, Kawhi’s project is the soundtrack to Lebron’s Space Jam movie…but who knows, it could still happen? Maybe? Possibly? Probably not? Let’s still have faith, because either way, Kawhi’s project is shaping up to be fire. The first single with Youngboy and Rodwave drops Friday, May 7th. Take a listen to the track below.