Mike Epps, Wanda Sykes AND Kim Fields? YES!

“The Upshaws” is the latest (hilarious) addition to Netflix’s impressive Black Sitcom Universe headlined by “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me” (starring Jamie Foxx and David Alan Grier) and “Family Reunion” (starring Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Loretta Devine) that both trended after their premieres last month.

Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps), the head of a Black working class family in Indianapolis, is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family — wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Daniya-Renee Spraggins, Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) — and tolerate his spicy sister-in-law (Wanda Sykes), all without a blueprint for success.

Peep the delightfully petty trailer below:

For years, fans begged for the return of classic Black sitcom-style shows that appear to be on the comeback based on Netflix’s ever-growing slate.

We had the pleasure of screening the series early and it’s just as funny as the trailer that teases Mike Epps and Wanda Sykes flaming each other up with Kim Fields in the middle of the chaos.

What’s most striking about the must-stream series is the chemistry between Mike, Wanda and Kim–three living legends–who will certainly receive their flowers when the show premieres on May 12th.

“The Upshaws” is co-created by Regina Hicks and Wanda Sykes, who serve as executive producers alongside Mike Epps, Page Hurwitz and Niles Kirchner.