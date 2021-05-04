Bossip Video

A man in Texas allegedly shot and killed an innocent man after believing social media rumors about his brother’s killer.

According to reports from KWTX, a 22-year-old man believed the rumors he saw on social media regarding his brother’s killer. Because of this, he allegedly ended up shooting and killing an innocent man at a balloon release ceremony held in his late brother’s honor.

Norman Christopher Collier IV is alleged to have committed the murder in question on April 25, during the ceremony honoring his late 19-year-old brother, Camran Collier.

The younger brother was shot and killed just three. says prior, on April 22. Before police found his body in a 2013 Honda Accord, witnesses claim they saw a man exit the vehicle after hearing gunshots. Just a few days later, the ceremony–which was held at Les Zeiger Park in DeSoto, Texas–ended before 20-year-old Kolby Marquise Graham was shot in the head, dying several days later.

According to DeSoto Police, Norman “mistakenly believed the internet rumors about his brother’s killer, then took revenge against the wrong man at his brother’s balloon release ceremony by shooting Kolby Graham.” Police say the suspect in his brother’s murder is believed to be a Black man with short dreadlocks who was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and jeans.