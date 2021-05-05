Bossip Video

LaToya Howard and her personal trainer boo are still going super strong. As previously reported the #RHOA newbie who divorced her husband Adam Ali in 2020 is in a (very) happy cardio coupledom with personal trainer Von Rhe’.

The two are already in love so much so that Von, 28, and LaToya, 34, recently made their relationship ALL the way official with matching #Baestie tattoos inked on their hands.

The #Baesties also recently traveled to Miami for a baecation where they drove around in a lime-green Lamborghini and posed for pics together in matching Burberry on a yacht.

According to LaToya herself, her new love was unexpected and she commemorated it in a caption saying;

“You fall in love with the most unexpected person at the most unexpected time. Let me add this. You get unexpected heat from people you never expected and you still embrace your man because you’re happy AF 😜🤪😜 It’s real love out there for everyone.”

“You’re the only woman I’ll never get tired of loving,” Von added on his own post.

LaToya and Von also recently uploaded a Vlog titled “Don’t Get Me Pregnant In Miami” noting that this is their first baecation as a couple. They also discussed LaToya having “mommy guilt” for vacationing without her three children and coupled up in a hammock.





Play



The two’s happy coupledom comes after they shut down super shady rumors fueled by LaToya’s ex that Von was an alleged clout chaser and escort who sleeps with rich men, like makeup influencer Jeffree Star, for money.

“So it’s like why is he so concerned with the men that I have in my life,” LaToya said slamming the rumors on Kandi’s “Speak On It”. “I don’t care what he has going on in his life — it’s all about the kids. Whatever’s in the media about Von is false. He did train Jeffree Star that is true. Is he gay, no.”

Looks like LaToya’s all the way smitten with her new man.

What do YOU think about LaToya and her new BAESTIE’s booed up baecation???