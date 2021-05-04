Bossip Video

J. Cole surprised fans on Tuesday, May 4 by announcing that he would be releasing a new album titled The Off-Season on May 14.

The rapper took to Twitter this afternoon to share that his new album will be out next Friday, also noting the project has been “years in the making.”

“Just know this was years in the making,” he wrote in his announcement. “My new album The Off-Season available everywhere 5/14.”

Before that, he teased his supporters by coming onto the social media platform with his first tweet in months, simply writing, “Is this thing on?”

Back in December, the North Carolina native laid out his plans for “The Fall Off Era” by seemingly teasing a three-part rollout strategy, beginning with The Off-Season. Next up, according to Cole’s Instagrammed notebook page at the time, is It’s a Boy and—finally—The Fall Off. With that in mind, it seems like we have a lot to look forward to.

When Cole dropped his two-track Lewis Street EP last July, the. rapper told fans the included songs—“The Climb Back” and “Lion King on Ice”—marked the “first two songs from The Fall Off.” Later on, in a piece he wrote for Players’ Tribune that was released ahead of the EP, Cole said the “fire that was once dying out” had returned.