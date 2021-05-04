J. Cole surprised fans on Tuesday, May 4 by announcing that he would be releasing a new album titled The Off-Season on May 14.
The rapper took to Twitter this afternoon to share that his new album will be out next Friday, also noting the project has been “years in the making.”
“Just know this was years in the making,” he wrote in his announcement. “My new album The Off-Season available everywhere 5/14.”
Before that, he teased his supporters by coming onto the social media platform with his first tweet in months, simply writing, “Is this thing on?”
Back in December, the North Carolina native laid out his plans for “The Fall Off Era” by seemingly teasing a three-part rollout strategy, beginning with The Off-Season. Next up, according to Cole’s Instagrammed notebook page at the time, is It’s a Boy and—finally—The Fall Off. With that in mind, it seems like we have a lot to look forward to.
