Heyyy Kissie

R&Baddie Kissie Lee is the latest emerging star from Atlanta with undeniable talent and screen-lickable sex appeal that pops on catchy new single “Sheesh” (featuring LightSkinKeisha with production from super producer Mr. Hanky) that’s sure to get thangs thangin’ at the day party this hot girl summer.

Born in Germany and raised in Denver, CO, the military brat-turned-music minx attended Clark Atlanta University and eventually connected with Ian Burke who introduced her to other writers and producers who would form her core team.

This organic kinship made Kissie choose her passion for music over school in a bold move that would land her in a session with songstress Keke Wyatt.

Keke loved her songs and featured two of them on her albums which earned Kissie a spot on Keke’s tour. More than just a singer, Kissie flexed her pen on “Only Want You” for Disney artist Skylar Stecker and later earned placements with Jacob Lattimore, OMG Girlz, Tiny Harris, and Jacques.

With the world slowly returning to normal, Kissie is ready to remind you why she’s here with new music that’s already amassed 250K+ Spotify streams, 1M+ YouTube views, 4.3K+ Shazam views and 5k+ Apple plays.

She’s also perfected her social media presence with 14K TikTok fans and 90K+ Instagram followers while using her platform to support women and help combat sex-trafficking.

Spurred by a dicey Uber incident, the dedicated mother is committed to creating social change and created a support group for women to connect, support and keep each other safe all while juggling her career and raising her daughter.

Stream “Sheesh” here and peep Kissie’s hottest flicks on the flip.