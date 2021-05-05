“Red Table Talk” Exclusive: Wait Until You See The Strings Jada, Gam & Willow Pulled For THIS Mother’s Day Surprise! [VIDEO]

“Red Table Talk” is big on GIVING this Mother’s Day!

We’ve got an exclusive sneak peek clip of today’s Red Table Talk episode which is a Mother’s Day-themed special and marks the three year anniversary for the series, which premiered May 7, 2018.

The episode introduces us to Josephine, a single mother of three, whose daughter Brenda is deployed in the Navy. The two haven’t seen each other in over a year and this year would be their third Mother’s Day apart. So what do you think Jada, Willow and Gam did to change that scenario?

Have a look at the clip below:

We love it! Here’s more about today’s Mother’s Day special episode:

Willow pulls off a top-secret Mother’s Day gift for Jada when the Red Table salutes amazing moms! Witness incredible surprises, emotional reunions and meet seven children who survived the horrific car crash that killed their parents. Plus a special performance by The Queen of Gospel Music Shirley Caesar.

Tune-in: Tune-in to Facebook Watch on Wednesday, May 5 at 9am PT/12pm ET for the “Willow’s Mother’s Day Surprise” episode of “Red Table Talk.”