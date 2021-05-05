“Beyond The Pole” Exclusive: Fraud A$$es, Fake A$$es, Lyin’ A$$es And More A$$es Return For Season 2! [TEASER]

Looks like Season 2 of “Beyond The Pole” is gonna be a whole lot of drama!

We’ve got an exclusive first look at the teaser trailer for the WeTV docuseries that follows some of Atlanta’s most beautiful and complicated cake clappers.

This season, Ms. Dime, Angel Kake, Empress, Lyric, Virgo, Gigi Maguire, Ya Ya, Treasure, and Milk Marie “Pinky” are dealing with a world that is changing along with their businesses. Everyone is feeling the stress of quarantine, staying masked-up, healthy, and keeping the bills paid in this new COVID reality. Now that the city of Atlanta has reopened, the women face these challenges as well as the pressure on their friendships, relationships and professional lives. Check out the teaser below:





Always hustling, the women embark on their own individual journeys to transition from the club and establish new and better lives. However, with these changes come secrets and a web of lies the women have kept hidden from the world, and sometimes from themselves.

We hate to see that some of these women are not in the position they don’t want to be in but we LOVE it that some of our favorite Atlanta dancers will become known to the WORLD. We don’t know if y’all understand how legendary some of these women are in Atlanta. We were at “Gigi’s Last Dance” and we’re pretty sure it inspired Mercedes’ retirement episode on P-Valley! Atlanta may be known for having a lot of big name rappers but the city also has some of the finest adult entertainers in the world and this show snagged quite a few of them!

The new season of “Beyond The Pole” premieres June 3rd at 10pm EST on WeTV will you be watching?