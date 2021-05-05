Whew, she BAD

Everyone’s buzzing over Drake’s alleged homewrecking shenanigans that reportedly center around stunning singer-songwriter Naomi Sharon who was pictured in the studio with the notorious sneaky linkster while working on his long-awaiting album “Certified Lover Boy.”

In a not-very-shocking twist, her fiancé of EIGHT years accused the “Hotline Bling” rapper of (allegedly) having an affair with Sharon and ultimately ending their relationship.

Speculation over the studio rendezvous stems from a popular post on Drake’s subreddit where the rapper was accused of flying out Naomi Sharon and her partner to work on the upcoming album only to become the reason for their relationship’s demise.

Moments after Sharon was spotted in the gym with Drake, Naomi’s fiancé confirmed that he’s no longer engaged to the singer while firing not-so-subtle shots about another artist creeping with his fiancée.

“Imagine having the most beautiful, supportive and faithful relationship 8 years long with an engagement and wedding planned,” he wrote under a post of him boarding a private jet. A beautiful woman on your side as ride or die. Than this major opportunity comes and a world star calls your fiancé to sign a record deal. Flies you both over and than out of nowhere all the trust is vanished with knifes in your back and in your heart. Imagine.”

Yiiiikes and that was only the first of two posts with the second spelling things out more blatantly.

“I am no longer with the person people think I am together with. I am no longer with the 8 years I thought I was together with.”

As of right now, Drake hasn’t responded to the claims that continue to linger while he works on the most anticipated album of the summer and spends quality time with his son Adonis.

Do you think Drake is guilty of the accusations? Tell us down below and peep Naomi’s hottest pics on the flip.