Despite pictures and videos showing Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott having the time of their lives for the rapper’s birthday this past week, the couple is reportedly “not fully back together.”

It’s never quite clear what’s going on when it comes to Stormi’s parents, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that even though many of us assume they’re not together…Kylie was still right by the Houston native’s side for his birthday celebration over the weekend.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star flew from California to Miami on Sunday to celebrate with the rapper, who turned 29 on Friday. According to reports from PEOPLE, a source says the couple had dinner with a group of friends at Komodo before heading to club LIV, where Scott was set to perform.