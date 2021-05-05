Bossip Video

Now, why she expose him like this?

A young woman on TikTok is going viral after sharing a video message she allegedly received from Ben Affleck on a dating app and everyone is asking; “Why would she post that?!”

Nivine Jay is the lady who shared the video mash-up of her reacting to Affleck’s message on Monday.

She claims the 48-year-old star sent her the selfie clip on Instagram after she unmatched him on dating app, Raya. Nivine wrote, “Thinking of the time I matched with Ben Affleck on Raya and thought it was fake so I unmatched him and he sent me a video on Instagram.”

It is unclear when the alleged exchange happened but the video cuts to Affleck where he is heard saying, “Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It’s me.”

While Affleck has remained silent on his dating life currently, he did make headlines recently for spinning the block with his ex, Jennifer Lopez just last week. According to reports, paparazzi caught Ben in an SUV on his way to J.Lo’s crib several times recently. Lopez reportedly arranged for her security detail to fetch the Oscar winner from the parking lot of different pick-up spots like the Hotel Bel-Air.

What do YOU think about this TikToker putting Ben on blast like this?