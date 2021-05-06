Bossip Video

A baby was born in the middle of a Delta flight from Salt Lake City to Honolulu–turns out, the mother didn’t even know she was pregnant.

Lavinia “Lavi” Mounga–the woman who gave birth while in the air on a Delta flight from Denver to Honolulu–had no idea that she was pregnant when she went into labor, according to new reports from WFTV.

This story went absolutely viral on TikTok when fellow passengers on the flight filmed reactions to the scene. In the footage, people broke into applause when the baby was delivered.

“I just didn’t know I was pregnant, and then this guy just came out of nowhere,” Mounga told Hawaii Pacific Health in an interview following the unusual situation. She ended up delivering her son, Raymond Mounga, 29 weeks into her unknown pregnancy. “Yeah, just overwhelming and just nice that there was three NICU nurses on the plane and a doctor that were able to help stabilize him and make sure that he was OK,” Mounga continued.

As luck would have it, three qualified medical experts were on board to help deliver the baby: Dr. Dale Glenn, a Hawaii Pacific Health family medicine physician, along with Lani Bamfield, Amanda Beeding, and Mimi Ho, who are all neonatal intensive care unit nurses from Kansas.