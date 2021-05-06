Bossip Video

It’s been a year already since rapper Meek Mill and ex-girlfriend Milan Harris welcomed their baby boy and fans are finally seeing the precious heir for the first time. Meek sent his 1-year-old son a birthday shout-out last night on Instagram, sharing the boy’s face for the first time ever.

Meek also revealed his name, referring to him as “Czar” in the caption.

“Happy bday czar love you tomar your first big day!!! can’t wait to see you love you!!!

In the photo, Czar wears an adorably tiny Burberry print bucket hat and an assortment of icy jewels on his neck. Isn’t he super cute?

Since Czar’s birth, mom Milan has opted not to share photos of his face and continued that same tradition on her Instagram page. The mom also shared a sentimental message to her sweet baby boy.

“I cannot believe my sweet baby turned 1 today. Wow, what a year it has been. I went from being selfish to selfless. You made me see the world from a new lens, you opened my eyes and my heart. I can’t even remember life without you in it. Although it’s only been 365 days it honestly feels like I’ve known you for a lifetime. You changed my life for the better, God know I needed you. Thank you for making me laugh a lot harder, smile a lot bigger, work a little smarter, and for making me whole. Thank you Jesus for blessing me with my baby boy. I remember when he was first born, as soon as the doctor handed him to me I cried and said thank you Jesus, Thank you Jesus, Thank you Jesus. Happy Birthday baby. Son up to son down, mommy got you and mommy love you.”

So precious! Happy birthday, Czar!

Seems like Milan and Meek are on good terms following their split back in July. The rapper took to social media last year to announce that he and Harris had decided to separate but remain friends while co-parenting.

“Me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents … we still have mad love for each other but we both came to a understanding,” the rapper wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. “No fall out either, just moving forward! Still love! This for protection so social media wont think we moving wrong.”

Good for them!

Back to baby Czar! Do you think he looks more like his mom or dad?