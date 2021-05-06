Bossip Video

Angela Basset isn’t mincing words when it comes to the possibility of recasting Chadwick Boseman in the Black Panther sequel.

Bassett sat down with Extra’s Nate Burleson immediately following news that the sequel to Black Panther will be released on July 8, 2022. The beloved film–in which she starred as Ramonda, mother of the late Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa–will be followed by a sequel titled: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

“Getting ready to start this summer, Black Panther 2, Wakanda Forever,” she told Burleson. “So you can imagine how thrilled and excited I am to get to work on that.”

When the veteran actress was asked if Chadwick’s role would be recast in light of his death last year, Angela simply responded: “You can’t recast that indomitable spirit.”

And when it comes to honoring the star in the sequel, she simply said, “I’m sure they will.”

Bassett went on to give her take on Boseman not winning the Best Actor Oscar for his final performance, in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, saying:

“I was looking forward to applauding his win because that’s what we had heard, but knowing Chadwick and knowing the type of actor and professional human being that he was, I can’t be disappointed,” she explained. “First and foremost, he was always, always, always about the work… He wins in life and in heaven he wins — he’s a winner.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Angela also talked about raising awareness about type 2 diabetes and heart disease by joining forces with the American Heart Association to host a special event to help people win their real-life health battles.

“There’s a joint initiative between the American Heart Association and the American Diabetes Association, bringing more awareness to this link between diabetes and cardiovascular disease,” she said, “Which is something I’m passionate about because my mother was befell by those two things.”