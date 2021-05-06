Happy Teacher Appreciation Week!

It’s been a stressful (and sometimes scary) year for our overworked and underpaid educators who, in many cases, were forced back into schools during a surging pandemic with no end in sight.

In Georgia, Mrs. Callie Evans and Mrs. Audri Williams made the best of the uncertain circumstances by dropping Rap videos to bring positive energy to the 2020 school year.

In the videos posted on their Instagram pages, the ladies went off to Jack Harlow’s “What’s Poppin” with members of the cheer team turning up in the background.

“Tomorrow is the first day of virtual school !! With all the uncertainty these past few months have brought, I want to be able to get my students excited for what’s to come. You all will still be great despite what we’ve been through. Let’s have a great year !!” Mrs. Evans captioned her video. “We are in for a wild ride this school year, but let’s make the best of it! What better way to release all of the anxiety, doubts & fears of the school year than to dance & turn up 🔥 What’s poppin’?! 😏 20-21 School Year, Let’s get it!” Mrs. Williams added in hers.

Between the ongoing threat of school shootings and lackluster COVID precautions, teachers have the most dangerous job outside of fire fighters and frontline workers who put their lives on the line to care for people who, in some cases, refused to social distance/wear a mask.

Blessed with enviable levels of patience, these selfless gems deserve all of the flowers, apples and Cashapp blessings as dedicated molders of our youth who rise above pathetic pay, toxic parents and a crumbling public school system to make a difference.

At some point, we hope educators will be compensated fairly and treated like essential workers but, until then, we’ll continue watching the schools implode in a country that spends hundreds of billions more on police/military equipment than education.

How are you celebrating teachers this week? Tell us down below and peep the baddest teacher baes on the flip.