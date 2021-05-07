Bossip Video

UPDATED — 1:25 PM 5/7/2021

Erica is doubling down on her Wendy shade and she told fans on Twitter that she won’t be deleting her heated comment to “creature” Wendy Williams. According to Erica, Wendy shouldn’t have offered her unsolicited marriage advice.

“For years I stood quiet when it comes to this creatures nasty statements. This time I played her own game. I don’t regret or take back anything.”

Erica Mena, 34, wants to throw hands at 56-year-old Wendy Williams, apparently. The reality star lashed out on social media after Wendy Williams spoke on her and Safaree’s recent baby announcement on television yesterday. On Tuesday, Erica shared with fans that she’d be sticking it out in the marriage despite publicly feuding a few months ago, telling off her naysayers:

“You guys are really trying to be so negative and nasty about it, social media consists of a lot of nasty, disgusting souls. 9 times out of 10 it’s people who sleep on mattresses on the floor. Half of you guys can’t keep a man let alone get married. How dare you!”

Following that, Wendy Williams reacted during her “hot topics” segment on her show and offered advice for Erica who did put her marital issues on blast in the past as well as her decision to work it out with Safaree while making the baby announcement.

“We’re not trying to do anything, you’re the one putting it out there, Erica,” said Williams. “You and Safaree. I don’t really know you much Erica, but I do know Safaree enough and you all need to stop fighting and threatening divorce so much. And you all need to grow up and grow into being parents and if you’re not gonna wanna be married, then get a divorce and co-parent.”

Wendy continued:

“And babies don’t save marriages, but good luck, at least your first, six months,” she added. “Good luck.”

Mena was made aware of Williams’s comments and returned with a scathing tweet that made light of domestic abuse Wendy allegedly suffered at the hands of her ex-husband.

“At this point let’s link up so I can beat your a**,” tweeted Mena. “Your ex husband didn’t do a good job enough.”

Now was it really that serious??? And Erica previously said that she was a victim of domestic abuse herself, so why make light of that?

Hit play below to hear Wendy’s advice for Erica and Safaree and tell us if you think she deserved that clap back from Erica.