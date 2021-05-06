Bossip Video

Yee’n slick.

We know people like 55% of white women’s former President are used to loopholes that allow them to do whatever they feel like but this time the consequences and repercussions have a finality that status can’t supersede.

Yesterday, a FORBES reporter named Andrew Solender caught wind of a Twitter account for Donald Trump‘s new website that had been suspended for violating terms of service. According to the DailyMail, From the Desk of Donald J. Trump is the disgraced president’s new digital platform to speak to his obsequious band of bootlickers since he has been banned from every other major public social media app.

It appears that the page @DJTDesk was created as a way to circumvent the ban that Twitter placed on him by representing itself as some sort of Trump proxy where bum a$$ 45 could get his bars off. After only one day of existing, Twitter gave the page the Mutombo finger. Funny enough, this happened on the same day that Facebook and Instagram upheld their suspension of the orange obstructionist.

Trump was obviously pissed off about all this because his narcissism needs to feed and without social media his brand of thumb thuggin’ flails about pretty impotently.

Nice try, bucko.