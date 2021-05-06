Bossip Video

Shekinah Jo doesn’t seem to be finished airing out her feud with ex-friend Tiny Harris on social media. Earlier this week, Shekinah revealed that she and Tiny have been estranged as friends ever since she spoke on the sexual assault allegations Tiny and her husband T.I. are facing from over a dozen unnamed women who have lawyered up against them.

Since their separation, Shekinah said in a rant that she’s been minding her REAL friends if people “paid attention.”

The Harrises have denied the allegations but unfortunately, something happened behind the scenes and now Shekinah and Tiny are seeming throwing shots. It started with Shekinah alleging “someone” was trying to sabotage her in the media. In an Instagram story post, reshared by OnSite, Shekinah wrote:

I just found out someone is paying & asking the block to talk bad with me. Check this out. I can triple what they are paying you!! Inbox me blogs! Y’all better go find someone to play with!! I’m not her.

Hmmm. Shekinah didn’t specify the “someone” but fans think Tiny seemingly responded in her own message while appearing to be prepping for the Versuz battle with her group members from Xscape. Tiny wrote in her Instagram story:

Pls live your life & stop harassing me I’m trying to prepare for verzus babe damn!

Do YOU think these two are taking shots at each other?