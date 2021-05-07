Bossip Video

One local California bar owner catches felony charges after he’s caught by the state selling fake vaccination cards.

With COVID-19 vaccinations available to all adults, you’d think everyone would be happy to start and put the coronavirus pandemic behind us. However, you always have those people that have to make things more difficult. Most importantly, you have the conspiracy theorists who refuse to take the vaccination, refuse to wear masks, and already don’t wash their hands. But in spite of all of that, they still want to take part in the vaccinated lifestyle, so what do they do? They get fake documentation.

According to reports from CNN, one local bar in California was caught by the state for selling vaccination cards and the outcome could be more serious than they ever expected.

A bar owner who allegedly sold fake Covid-19 vaccine cards at his Northern California business has been charged with multiple felonies, including forgery and identity theft. Todd Anderson, 59, of Acampo, California, was arrested Tuesday at his bar, the Old Corner Saloon, John Carr, a spokesperson for the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, told CNN. ABC received a complaint that fake vaccination cards were being sold at the bar and opened an investigation, the agency said Wednesday in a statement. In April, undercover agents were able to buy four fake cards from the bar as part of their investigation, Carr said. They paid $20 for each card, he said. It’s not clear how many cards were sold in total. Agents found two completed cards and 30 blank ones with a laminating device, Carr said

In all, Todd is facing three felony charges, including carrying an unregistered firearm, forgery of a government seal, and identity theft of Pfizer, CVS, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you’re wondering: yes, that sounds just as bad as you think and it won’t be going away easily, if at all. Let this be a lesson to stand in your ignorance fully–if you aren’t willing to do that, then you probably are on the wrong side of history.