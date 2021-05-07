Angela Yee’s Facebook Watch Series “Mastery Of Comedy” Leveling Up The Laughs By Pairing Budding Comedians With Pro Jokers [VIDEO]

Did you guys know Angela Yee has a comedy series on Facebook Watch?

The series pairs four rookie standup comedians (TaTa Cherise, Marcus McNeill, Chris Cyr, Christine H. Hanchard) with professionals Aida Rodriguez, Roy Wood Jr., Karlous Miller and Donnell Rawlings to coach them into better sets.

Check out Episode 4 below, it was one of our favorites and does a great job of really showing how the mentorship helps.

Following their introduction to the stage, watch as Comedian Marcus McNeill and Chris Cyr connect with their loved ones before they get ready to sit down with the veterans for some real one-on-one coaching. Find out what it takes to be a memorable comedian as the rookies begin to think about how to add a distinctive flavor to their sets with Roy Wood, Jr. and Karlous Miller.

We love the advice. It’s definitely those real-life situations that come across funniest during stand-up sets. Poor Chris got dumped while he was in jail! What did you think of his story? We are definitely rooting for these rookies.

What did you think of the episode? The full series is available to stream now on Facebook Watch HERE

Shoutout to Magic Lemonade — the production company that produces this series — which is helmed by a beautiful Grammy and Emmy award-winning Black Queen named Rikki Hughes!