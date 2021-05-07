Bossip Video

A succulent shea butter beauty and her marvelous matriarch have exciting holiday news to share.

Ari Lennox isn’t just celebrating the two-year anniversary of her “Shea Butter Baby” album, she’s starring alongside her mom in a shea buttery, coils, and kinks highlighting interview.

The Dreamville songstress and her mother are part of SheaMoisture’s Mother’s Day campaign, celebrating the unique and vital role that moms and mother figures play in guiding Black girls in their own unique hair journey.

Ari who religiously uses SheaMoisture’s Coconut Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie will be featured with her mom in a 2-part, 8-minute interview on Mother’s Day, May 9 where they’ll discuss their natural hair journeys, their versatile hairstyles, fave SheaMoisture products, and more.

Ari who’s well known for luscious locks told Shea Moisture that her mother’s guidance has been “integral” to her personal hair journey, one that included going from damaged hair from chemical processing to learning about her hair texture that’s bristling with diversity.

“I used to get perms a lot and started perming my own hair and completely damaged my hair…I went to the salon and they completely cut my hair,” said Ari. “Back then, I felt like kids didn’t really embrace girls with short hair…So then when I started getting into braids with straight hair at end and through that process I found out what my texture looked like, I never knew! Now, I love how diverse it is (my hair). It has different personalities. It can be all the ranges of the fours at any moment. It can be 4A it can be 4c.”

You can catch Ari and her mom’s two-part interview on SheaMoisture’s Instagram page on Mother’s Day.