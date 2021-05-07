Bossip Video

Dave Chapelle has been rather silent since he regained the rights to his hit show, Chapelle’s Show, after blasting the corporate entities making a profit off the show without his blessing. He is finally breaking his silence in a sit down interview with Joe Rogan.

Dave Chappelle has been slowly been getting back into the spotlight for the past few years and he was immediately greeted with a warm welcome.

In 2016, he hosted Saturday Night Live after Trump was elected and helped mend the broken hearts of America. He returned in November of 2020 to celebrate the fact that we made it through four years of Trump, making that whole situation completely full circle. In between, he was an unexpected voice in times of need–Most importantly, when he released a short video talking about George Floyd’s murder called ‘8:46’.

After being there for us so many times, Dave dropped another short video in February of this year essentially asking for support from those he has brought laughter to his whole career.

Dave’s Instagram upload, ‘Redemption Song,’ was another much-needed laugh and reality check as he talked about people’s response to COVID-19, the Capitol Insurrection, and riots. Then, he opened up about his iconic show, Chappelle’s Show, and the situation you could tell weighed heavily on his heart.

In short, he explained he didn’t own the rights and people were making money off it and the reality of his ongoing saga with Comedy Central. Dave told everyone watching the video without them watching it, the show was worthless and should be that way until he is getting a fair deal from something he created. Shortly after the video was released, Dave got the rights back and until now, he has been quiet about the process.

Today, he joined Joe Rogan on his podcast and opened up about the situation, admitting even he’s shocked at how well it went and how much of a class act everyone involved was to make the situation right.

You can watch Dave’s full story about the process below.