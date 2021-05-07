Bossip Video

Throw more books at him!

Derek Chauvin and his band of bacon-wrapped-boys-in-blue aren’t nearly finished getting their comeuppance for brutally murdering George Floyd in the streets in front of the entire world. While Chauvin has been convicted of the murder in Minnesota, the Justice Department still wants to extract their own pound of flesh from these blood-thirsty animals.

According to CNN, Chauvin, and former officers Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane have all been federally charged for acts that lead to or contributed to George Floyd’s untimely and unnecessary death. The indictment states that Chavin specifically denied Floyd freedom from “unreasonable seizure, which includes the right to be free from the use of unreasonable force by a police officer.” Thao, Kueng, and Lane have been charged with failure to render medical aid and refusal to intervene in Chauvin’s fatal attack against an innocent man.

We hope they all rot.

According to the indictment, “the defendants saw George Floyd lying on the ground in clear need of medical care, and willfully failed to aid Floyd, thereby acting with deliberate indifference to a substantial risk of harm to Floyd.”

B-b-b-but wait! It gets worse! Or better in this particular case. The feds have also charged Chauvin for his abuse of a 14-year-old Black boy back in 2017. We previously reported on this case in which Chauvin gashed the boy’s head with his duty flashlight then kneeled on his neck for 17 minutes with a similar technique that he employed to murder George Floyd. These charges are completely separate from Floyd’s killing.

The first count of that indictment says Chauvin “held the teenager by the throat and struck the teenager multiple times in the head with a flashlight,” per the DOJ statement. A second count says he “held his knee on the neck and the upper back of the teenager even after the teenager was lying prone, handcuffed, and unresisting, also resulting in bodily injury.”