Bossip Video

Everybody can’t rock a short hair cut, but if anyone can do it, our good sis Rihanna sure can!

If you’re a part of the Navy, then you already know one thing RiRi does best is switch up her hairstyles. Just last month, the Fenty CEO rocked a fierce and daring mullet and today, she brought back the fan-favorite pixie cut just in time for a savage summer.

According to reports from Page Six, Rihanna stepped out for dinner at her favorite Santa Monica eatery, Giorgio Baldi, on Wednesday night rocking the pixie cut. However, the fun didn’t stop there! The fashion killer casually hit the girls with lime green tie-dye leather pants by Chrome Hearts, a $22,000 vintage tie-dye Dior jacket, and an embellished white crop top from indie label Hyein Seo underneath.

But wait, let’s get into these details! She opted for white accessories, adding Versace sunglasses, her go-to Amber heels by The Attico, and an oversized belt buckle from R13. We just need a day in her closet and our life will be complete!

Now, I don’t know about you but it has us feeling like 2012 when Rihanna debuted the pixie cut on the red carpet for the VMAs.

“If she didn’t change her look, [the album] wouldn’t have been as impactful,” Rihanna’s longtime hairstylist, Ursula Stephen, told Billboard in 2017. “Obviously, the music would have still been good, but her changing the look really made people pay attention to her.”

That memorable cut gave us hits like “Phresh Out the Runway” and “Pour It Up!” Are you possibly thinking what we’re thinking…old RiRi back and new music on the way? Okay, maybe we’re pushing it, but hey, one can dream.

Two years ago, Rihanna did an interview with Sarah Paulson for Interview and revealed that she always wanted short hair earlier on in her career, but her mom wouldn’t allow her to make such a drastic change. We feel your pain, sis, our moms did us the same way, too.

“The only thing my mom didn’t let me do was dye my hair black and cut it short. I’d wanted to do that since I was 14 and she was like, ‘No, not having it.’ So instead, I tried putting on burgundy extensions and I got sent home from school. They told me to either take them out or dye it dark,” she said. “I left school and went to town to buy some hairspray and spray them dark brown. I was like, ‘I spent $70 on these extensions! I’m going to make them work.”

Only Queen Rih can bring back an iconic look nearly a decade later and best believe we gon’ hype her every time!