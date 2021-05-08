Bossip Video

New details have emerged in the murder and robbery case surrounding Pop Smoke’s fatal shooting.

According to a new testimony from a detective in the case on Friday, May 7, Pop Smoke was gunned down by a 15-year-old shooter. The teenager was just one of the suspects who allegedly ambushed the Brooklyn rapper in Los Angeles last year, all with the intention of stealing his diamond-studded Rolex.

The group of teenagers who stormed the rapper’s Airbnb rental in the Hollywood Hills were also after his Cuban link chain, though they only managed to steal the luxury timepiece. According to an investigator, they later resold the Rolex for just $2,000–which just makes the fact that Pop Smoke lost his life even more horrible.

The alleged trigger teen–who is the youngest of the four defendants now facing both murder and robbery charges–allegedly admitted his role in the killing during a recorded interview with a cellmate at a juvenile detention center last May.